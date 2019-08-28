



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC said it’s going to take longer than anticipated to complete some of its new hospitals.

In September 2018, UPMC unveiled building designs for three new specialty hospitals in Pittsburgh.

Work on the UPMC Vision and Rehabilitation Hospital is currently ongoing next to Mercy Hospital.

But the timelines for the UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital and UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital have changed.

They will not be going under construction this year, as expected.

“Anytime there’s a delay in any project, there are concerns,” said Darrin Kelly, president of the Allegheny County council. “It does happen in our industry.”

After its quarterly financial briefing, UPMC confirmed the UPMC Hillman Cancer Hospital — next to UPMC Shadyside — and UPMC Heart and Transplant Hospital — next to UPMC Presbyterian — are on seven-year windows, instead of the previously announced five-year windows.

“There is still extensive planning for both of these,” said Leslie Davis, UPMC executive vice president. “Planning for today but also planning for what the future of health care will look like.”

Kelly said there are a lot of good jobs in these hospitals, and any reports the delays are related to a lack of workers is simply not true.

“There is a lot of demand,” Kelly said. “Our city’s booming, and it’s a good problem to have.”

Kelly added the workers will be ready when UPMC is ready.

“We are hiring on every aspect … we are working so the men and women have sustaining, economy-boosting jobs,” Kelly said.

UPMC’s decision to build in Jefferson Hills is awaiting a zoning decision after opposition arose.

But there is work being done on an urgent care center that will open in November in the Southland Shopping Center.

By Thanksgiving next year, UPMC also plans to open an ambulatory care center just up the street.