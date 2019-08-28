  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — County police are warning residents of Allegheny County about a phone scheme threatening arrest by Allegheny County Police.

According to police, they have received reports from several residents about calls that are soliciting money and then a threat of arrest.

The number calling is (412)-473-1200, which is the County Police line, but the caller has spoofed the number.

Police say one reported call solicited money for prepaid calling cards and if the recipient didn’t comply they would be arrested by county police.

Allegheny County Police reiterated that they do not make solicitation calls.

They are requesting anyone that gets a call from that number to call the tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

