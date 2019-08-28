PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Florida man has been charged under the “Drug Kingpin Statute” after he allegedly the head of a cocaine and money laundering ring that took place between 2012-2017 in Western Pennsylvania.
Racoco Williams, a 37-year-old resident of Lauderhill, Florida was indicted on six counts of violating federal drug laws.
According to the indictment, Williams possessed 17 kilograms of cocaine and nearly $200,000 in cash after a federal search warrant searched his hotel room in August 2019 at the Extended Stay Hotel in Monroeville.
Willams allegedly acted as the head of a criminal enterprise that involved the possession and distribution of marijuana and cocaine.
He also faces charges of money laundering, racketeering, and drug trafficking.
He faces life in prison and/or a maximum fine of $32,750,000 if he is found guilty.
You must log in to post a comment.