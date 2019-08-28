Comments
FORWARD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Forward Township are investigating after a break-in at a church.
According to police, it happened Monday evening at the River Hill Church of Christ.
Police said it was an isolated incident, but are asking people to keep an eye out for any suspicious activity in that area.
In a Facebook post, police say: “Police are asking residents to keep an eye out and always call 911 if you notice any suspicious people or vehicles.”
The investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.