WASHINGTON, D.C. (KDKA) — New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Twitter today that she will no longer be seeking the Democratic presidential nomination.
Today, I am ending my campaign for president.
I am so proud of this team and all we’ve accomplished. But I think it’s important to know how you can best serve.
To our supporters: Thank you, from the bottom of my heart. Now, let’s go beat Donald Trump and win back the Senate. pic.twitter.com/xM5NGfgFGT
— Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 28, 2019
The campaign struggled to raise funds and did not qualify for the third Democratic debate that will take place in September in Houston.
Senator Gillibrand came to Pittsburgh last month as a part of her “Trump Broken Promises” Bus Tour.
“I know this isn’t the result that we wanted,” she said in a video. “We wanted to win this race.”
Gillibrand has said she will be relaunching her “Off The Sidelines” political action committee by October that is dedicated to electing women.
“She has a clear mission: to defeat President Trump, flip the Senate, and elect women up and down the ballot,” her campaign said.
