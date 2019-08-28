Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY (KDKA) — Crews are on the scene of a crash with an injury on Brighton Road.
The Pittsburgh Police said Wednesday that officials responded to the scene after a vehicle hit an occupied lift on the 2100 block of Brighton Road.
The worker suffered a leg injury and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, police said.
The two people in the vehicle were uninjured.
The incident happened around 4:25 p.m.
At this time, there are no arrests or charges.
