



DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police say they have made an arrest in connection with a shooting and chase in the Mon Valley.

Police say they have charged 18-year-old Jerome Felton with fleeing and attempting to elude police, reckless driving, carrying a firearm without a license, resisting arrest and receiving stolen property.

It all started just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when police were called to West 15th Avenue and Hays Street for shots fired in the area.

Officers spotted a white Nissan Rogue fleeing the scene and tried to pull it over. According to investigators, that vehicle was reported stolen about two hours before the incident.

Police say Felton refused to stop and then lead police on a chase through Munhall, West Mifflin and Duquesne.

In Duquesne, police say Felton stopped the vehicle and took off running.

Police set up a perimeter and eventually took Felton into custody.

They say he was carrying a 9mm handgun that was reported stolen from Glassport in 2018.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).