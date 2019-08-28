



WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman and toddler in Westmoreland County.

Latrobe police said Louis Anthony Campbell is hardly a stranger to law enforcement.

“We’ve dealt with Mr. Campbell on numerous occasions and up until now, he hasn’t learned his lesson,” Latrobe Police Chief John Sleasman told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti.

Campbell, 27, has a violent history, with two recent arrests involving a woman who lives on Laveen Street.

He allegedly smashed the woman’s head into a car windshield, shattering the glass.

“Back in June, the victim and Mr. Campbell got into an altercation at home,” Sleasman said. “He assaulted her inside the residence. She tried to escape to her vehicle.”

Earlier this week, Campbell is accused of attacking the woman and her child.

Investigators said the 5-foot-9, 175-pound Campbell turned his attention to the child when the 2-year-old boy tried to defend his mother.

“The 2-year-old was struck on the side of the head and received a large goose egg,” Sleasman said.

When the police came out to talk to Campbell after the second incident, they asked him why he attacked the child?

He said it was self-defense.

“‘What was I supposed to do?’ In response to the officer’s question. .. He made it seem like he was defending himself from a 2-year-old,” Sleasman said.

The child and mother went to the hospital, and Campbell was taken to the Westmoreland County Jail.

Campbell faces multiple assault charges, as well as endangering the welfare of a child.