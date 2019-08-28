Filed Under:East Liberty, Local TV, Mac Miller


EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — A local artist is creating a mural to remember late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller.

The community project in East Liberty at 250 Paulson Ave. on Wednesday is aimed at celebrating Miller’s life with a tribute mural, announced in a release by the MLK Mural Project.

The 25-foot mural will be created by artist Kyle Holbrook next to a mural Miller helped paint in 2008.

The release said anyone from the community can contribute messages or images for the mural about Miller, who died Sept. 7 at 26 years old.

Miller was an alumnus of MLK Mural Project.

Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, attended Taylor Allderdice High School.

