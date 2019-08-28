EAST LIBERTY (KDKA) — A local artist is creating a mural to remember late Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller.
The community project in East Liberty at 250 Paulson Ave. on Wednesday is aimed at celebrating Miller’s life with a tribute mural, announced in a release by the MLK Mural Project.
The 25-foot mural will be created by artist Kyle Holbrook next to a mural Miller helped paint in 2008.
A mural to remember rapper Mac Miller. It's a community project in East Liberty. I'll tell you about it on @KDKA news. pic.twitter.com/sKzdfnBTk4
— PAUL D. MARTINO (@PMARTKDKA) August 28, 2019
The release said anyone from the community can contribute messages or images for the mural about Miller, who died Sept. 7 at 26 years old.
Miller was an alumnus of MLK Mural Project.
Miller, born Malcolm McCormick, attended Taylor Allderdice High School.
You must log in to post a comment.