PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with some recipes you can add to your Labor Day menu!
Tandoori Style Chicken Burgers
Ingredients:
- 1-1/2 pounds ground chicken
- 4 scallions, thinly sliced
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger (from a peeled 2-inch piece)
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
- 1 tablespoon paprika
- 2 teaspoons ground cumin
- ½ teaspoon ground cardamom
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Coarse salt and ground pepper
- Vegetable oil, for grates
- 4 (6-inch) whole-wheat pitas
- 1 cucumber (8 ounces), halved lengthwise and thinly sliced on the diagonal
- ½ cup fresh cilantro sprigs
- Cumin Yogurt Sauce (recipe follows)
- Watermelon slices (optional)
Directions:
Heat grill to medium-high. In a medium bowl, place chicken, scallions, ginger, lemon juice, paprika, cumin, cardamom, cayenne, 1-1/2 teaspoons coarse salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper; toss to combine. Set aside to marinate, at least 10 and up to 30 minutes.
Gently form chicken mixture into sixteen 3/4-inch-thick patties (about 3 tablespoons each).
Moisten a folded paper towel with oil; grasp with tongs and rub over grates. Season patties with salt and pepper; grill until opaque throughout, 2 to 3 minutes per side.
Halve pitas crosswise (toast on grill, if you like). Into each pocket, place 2 chicken patties, cucumber slices, and cilantro sprigs. Serve with Cumin Yogurt Sauce and, if desired, watermelon slices.
Cumin Yogurt Sauce:
- ½ cup plain low-fat yogurt
- Coarsely ground salt and ground pepper
- ½ teaspoon ground cumin
Directions:
In a small bowl, combine yogurt with the cumin. Season with salt and pepper.
Apple Streusel Bars
Crust:
- 2 cups all purpose flour
- 1-cup butter
- 1/2 cup packed light brown sugar
Filling:
- 3 – 16 ounce cans apple pie filling
Streusel Topping:
- 1 cup light brown sugar
- 1 cup flour
- ½ cup quick cooking oats
- 1-1/2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ cup softened butter
- 1 – 12 ounce bag butterscotch chips
Directions:
For crust:
Combine flour, sugar and butter well. Press into 9 x 13-inch pan that has been sprayed with non-stick baking spray. Bake 20 minutes at 350 degrees.
For Streusel Topping:
Mix all ingredients until crumbly.
For finish and bake:
Pour apple pie filling over warm crust and top with streusel topping. Bake for 25-minutes or until top is lightly browned. Remove from oven and sprinkle the butterscotch chips over the entire top evenly. They will begin to soften and melt slightly. Cool completely.
Cut into 24 squares
