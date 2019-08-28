PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Shaler Township man pleaded guilty to one count of possession of material depicting the sexual exploitation of minors in federal court Wednesday.
Brian Reddinger, a 36-year-old man from Shaler admitted to searching, downloading, viewing, and possessing child pornography.
This admission comes after federal agents searched his home in November 2016 where they found nearly 3,000 images and 60 videos of child pornography on his computer.
Reddinger asked federal agents if they could overlook the incident and delete the files from his device. He also said that he searches for child pornography “once a week” and has “probably a gross number of child porn.”
Reddinger is scheduled for sentencing on January 9, 2020 and he faces up to 20 years in prison and fines of $250,000.
