SHERADEN (KDKA) — Some local parents are asking questions after someone pelted their kids’ school bus with paintballs. It happened Wednesday as the bus was dropping off grade school students after school.

“I just got a text message today saying ‘hey they’re shooting up the school bus and we’re on it’ and I was nervous, when she said shooting up, I didn’t know what she meant,” said a parent. “It’s alarming when a kid is nine and she doesn’t know the difference between the two.”

The bus was dropping off students from Propel Montour Elementary School in Sheraden near Glen Mawr and Minton Streets. School officials told KDKA News nobody was hurt, but many young students were onboard.

People who live in the area say somebody has been spraying the neighborhood with paintballs for weeks, hitting everything from houses to cars and even stop signs.

“In the past two weeks I’ve heard about five incidents,” said Ginny Hamer-Kropf, neighbor.

Kropf has lived in the neighborhood her whole life. She says police have stepped up patrols, but she wants to see more officers on foot and less paint in her neighborhood.

“We need to stop focusing on infrastructure for bike lanes, maybe hire more police. I think it’s very scary because, you know, it’s paintballs now, it could be shotguns later,” said Kropf.

Pittsburgh Police are looking into the incident.