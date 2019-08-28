Comments
GLENSHAW (KDKA) — Police in Shaler Township are looking for two suspects that stole nearly $1,000 of Harley Davidson Merchandise.
According to police, two men entered Three Rivers Harley Davidson along Glenn Avenue in Glenshaw just before 1:00 p.m. Wednesday and took a leather jacket along with a few other items, totaling just under $1,000.
They then fled in a silver Ford Ranger with a lawnmower in the back.
Anyone that may have information leading to their arrest is asked to call Shaler Police 412-492-2222.
