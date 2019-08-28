Comments
IRWIN, Pa. (KDKA) — A new entertainment center featuring indoor trampolines is coming to Westmoreland County.
Urban Air announced plans on its website Tuesday for a 61,539-square-foot indoor trampoline/recreation and entertainment center that is expected to open in spring 2020.
The Dallas-based company already has a location in Cranberry Township, and another location in North Fayette will open soon.
The newest location in Irwin will be at 913 Mills Drive and will feature rock climbing, obstacle courses, dodge ball, an indoor playground, and an indoor coaster.
