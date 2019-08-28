Comments
Future traffic will be detoured through Mosside Boulevard, Broadway Boulevard, Tri-Boro Expressway (Route 130), Patton Street, and Station Street. Click here for a map of the detours.
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Department of Public Works announced that the intersection of Wall Avenue and Valley Avenue in Wall Borough will close soon.
The intersection will close on Monday, September 9 at 9 a.m. for bridge repairs.
The work is expected to last until November of 2019.
