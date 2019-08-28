Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — For 36 years, overnight listeners of 102.5 WDVE would hear Jack Maloy.
Maloy passed away on August 28.
According to WDVE, Maloy at one point was promoted to 7:00-midnight and hated the hours so he moved back to his beloved overnight shift.
Maloy retired in 2013.
WDVE said when Maloy’s daughter asked about his last wish he asked for “a milkshake, an orange Fanta and to hear AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ one last time.”
Funeral arrangements have not yet been made available.
