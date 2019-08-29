Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– ALDI is officially re-opening its Pittsburgh store.
The grocery store, located on 880 Butler St., was closed for remodeling.
On Wednesday, September 4, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the reopening. “Golden Ticket” gift cards will be given to the first 100 customers at the event.
This store is the third to reopen in the Pittsburgh area in the past six weeks, following reopenings in Bethel Park and Bridgeville.
All three stores were part of a $54 million investment to improve the Greater Pittsburgh area.
Anyone looking for a job at any of the Pittsburgh locations can apply at careers.aldi.us.
You must log in to post a comment.