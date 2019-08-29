



HARMAR TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A bicyclist was killed in an early morning crash in Harmar Township.

The fatal crash happened around 6:15 a.m. along busy Freeport Road near the Valley Motel.

According to Allegheny County Police, the victim was riding his bicycle north in the right lane of Freeport Road when a full-sized Dodge van hit him. The man fell onto the road and was then struck by a second van traveling in the same direction.

“Both drivers didn’t see him. Well, the first driver who struck him with a mirror stated he never saw him, the second driver said when he did see him, it was too late,” Harmar Township Police Chief Jason Domaratz said.

Authorities were on scene much of the morning combing over the bicycle, which was down on the ground beside a pair of red shoes, in the middle of the street. A black helmet was also nearby. A red van was also spotted stopped at the scene and police were going in and out of it and taking evidence photos.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not yet being released, but police say he’s in his 50s.

“It appeared that he had a backpack that did have reflective material on it,” Chief Domaratz said.

The drivers of the two vans stayed on the scene and are cooperating with police.

#BREAKING: Avoid Freeport Rd in Harmar Twp if you can because of a fatal accident. A bicyclist is dead. County police officers are out here investigating. I’ll update on here when we learn more. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/rkKyD2acU0 — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) August 29, 2019

The crash caused traffic to backup in the area during the morning rush hour.

Chief Domaratz said it was perfectly legal for the 57-year-old victim to bike along Freeport Road, but wants to remind bikers to always take caution on a busy road.

“With the LED lighting out there now, you know, lighting your bike up as much as you can, especially at the time that this happened, it was just becoming light,” he said.

Allegheny County Police are investigating and will turn their findings over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office to determine if charges will be filed.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (1-833-255-8477).