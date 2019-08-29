PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After 11 NHL seasons, veteran defenseman Ben Lovejoy has called it a career.

Lovejoy spent two separate stints with the Pens from 2007-2012 and again from 2014-2017. He won the Stanley Cup with the organization in 2016. The blueliner played with the Ducks, Devils and Stars as well.

“Congratulations on your retirement, @RevLovejoy6. Thanks for the good times.”

Congratulations on your retirement, @RevLovejoy6. Thanks for the good times. pic.twitter.com/E6jyZJrNKV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) August 29, 2019

Lovejoy finishes his career with 544 total NHL games scoring 20 goals and 81 assists for 101 points. The defender also accrued 287 penalty minutes.

Lovejoy announced in December of 2017 that he will be donating his brain to concussion research. At the time he was the first active NHL player to do so.