MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — A Monroeville woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Gateway School District surrendered to police.
Allegheny County announced Friday that Jennifer Murawski, 38, surrendered to detectives late Wednesday afternoon.
She was released on her own recognizance, pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 28, 2019.
Police said it happened while she served as president of two family-teacher organizations.
Murawski was the FTO president of Evergreen Elementary School from 2015 to 2016 and the FTO President for Moss Side Middle School from 2017 to 2019.
Monroeville Police said Murawski stole close to $11,000 between the schools
According to court documents, Murawski used the district’s FTO debit card more than 25 times to make purchases at Giant Eagle, Kennywood, Best Buy and others.
Murawski claims she and her husband mistakenly used the wrong debit card on several occasions, according to the criminal complaint.
Murawski resigned from her position in February after school officials questioned her about missing money.
