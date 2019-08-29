Comments
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (KDKA)– With another summer coming to an end, Kennywood will continue to celebrate Labor Day weekend by hosting the Coasting for Kids event.
Coasting for Kids is a fundraiser for Give Kids The World Village that has raised more than $37,000 for cost-free week-long vacations for critically ill children.
This year’s contributions are the largest total ever raised in the past 10 years that Kennywood has hosted the event.
Kennywood officials say approximately 150 Coasting for Kids participants will join Give Kids the World Village staff at Kennywood for bonus riding time before the park opens to the public on Sunday, September 1 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
