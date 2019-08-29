LAWRENCE COUNTY (KDKA) — A man accused of stabbing and killing an 8-year-old boy in Lawrence County will stand trial.
Keith Burley is accused of stabbing Mark “Markie” Mason following an alleged altercation with the boy’s mother in June.
Burley allegedly took off in the woman’s vehicle with the victim and his little brother still inside.
He took them to a home in Union Township where Mason was stabbed. Three other children were in the house at the time. The victim’s little brother ran for help.
Burley was captured in Youngstown, Ohio, and extradicted back to Pennsylvania.
Burley faces charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, kidnapping, terroristic threats and more.
Burley already spent 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to third-degree murder charges in a separate case.
