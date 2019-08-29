Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beautiful, sunny Thursday is on the way with highs in the upper 70s and close to 80 in spots under sunny skies.
Temperatures remain very seasonable through the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs inching into the lower- to mid-80s starting Tuesday.
A cold front tries to bring a shower through the area Friday afternoon into early evening, but right now, rain chances are looking low with just a passing shower in spots.
Sunday looks to bring a better chance of scattered showers, but most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and pleasant.
Have a terrific Thursday!
