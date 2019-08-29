  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    View All Programs
By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beautiful, sunny Thursday is on the way with highs in the upper 70s and close to 80 in spots under sunny skies.

Temperatures remain very seasonable through the Labor Day holiday weekend with highs inching into the lower- to mid-80s starting Tuesday.

A cold front tries to bring a shower through the area Friday afternoon into early evening, but right now, rain chances are looking low with just a passing shower in spots.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Sunday looks to bring a better chance of scattered showers, but most of the holiday weekend will remain dry and pleasant.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.

Comments