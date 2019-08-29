PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Here’s a collaboration that all horror fans will appreciate.
The Rangos Giant Cinema, in the Carnegie Science Center, has partnered with the popular haunted house, ScareHouse, to bring a new kind of movie experience to Pittsburgh.
Scarehouse cast members, laser displays, and a massive screen will make a scary combination for the upcoming movies that will be screening this fall.
Here is the lineup for the month of October:
Halloween III: Season of the Witch
Fri., Oct. 4
Evil Dead II – 4K Restoration
Sat., Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.
Universal Studios Classic Monsters: The Creature from the Black Lagoon 3D (1954)
Fri., Oct. 11 at 5:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.
Universal Studios Classic Monsters: Frankenstein (1931)
Fri., Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 12 at 12:15 and 5:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 13 at 12:00 and 5:00 p.m.
Universal Studios Classic Monsters: Dracula (1931)
Fri., Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 12 at 1:45 and 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 13 at 10:30 am and 3:15 p.m.
Dawn of the Dead 3D
A special screening of the 3D version of Dawn of the Dead, adapted under the supervision of producer Richard P. Rubinstein
Fri.–Sat., Oct. 25–26 at 7:00 p.m.
There are also special screenings for those who aren’t interested in a surprise scare. Check out the other special screenings coming up at The Rangos:
Pulp Fiction – 25th Anniversary
Thurs.–Fri., Aug. 29–30 at 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 31 at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 1 at 4:00 p.m.
Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend
Raiders of the Lost Ark
Fri., Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 7 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 8 at 4:00 p.m.
Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool
Thurs., Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.
A Clockwork Orange
Fri.–Sat., Sept. 13–14 at 7:00 p.m.
Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend
The Warriors – 40th Anniversary
Fri., Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m.
Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend
ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas
Sat., Sept 21 at 7:00 p.m.
ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch
Wed., Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.
Burden of Genius: Dr. Thomas Starzl’s Journey into Organ Transplantation
Thurs., Sept. 26 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.
Dial M for Murder 3D
Fri., Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 29 at 2:00 p.m.
Rear Window – 2K Restoration
Fri., Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 29 at 4:15 p.m.
Looney Tunes Marathon
Sat.–Sun., Sept. 28–29 from 10:30 am–12:00 p.m.
Roger Waters Us + Them
Wed., Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m.
Pittsburgh Drone Film Festival
Sat., Oct. 5 at 3:00 p.m.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Sat., Oct. 5 at 11:45 p.m.
Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend
Metallica S&M2
Wed.–Thurs., Oct. 9–10 at7:00 p.m.
Autism Goes to College
Sun., Oct. 20 at 1:00 p.m.
Monty Python and The Holy Grail – 50th Anniversary
Fri. Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 19 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m.
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
Sat., Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m.
St. Elmo’s Fire
Sat., Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.
Visit http://www.carnegiesciencecenter.org/rangos-giant-cinema/ for more details on ticket sales and special experiences.
You must log in to post a comment.