



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– Here’s a collaboration that all horror fans will appreciate.

The Rangos Giant Cinema, in the Carnegie Science Center, has partnered with the popular haunted house, ScareHouse, to bring a new kind of movie experience to Pittsburgh.

Scarehouse cast members, laser displays, and a massive screen will make a scary combination for the upcoming movies that will be screening this fall.

Here is the lineup for the month of October:

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

Fri., Oct. 4

Evil Dead II – 4K Restoration

Sat., Oct. 5 at 7:00 p.m.

Universal Studios Classic Monsters: The Creature from the Black Lagoon 3D (1954)

Fri., Oct. 11 at 5:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

Universal Studios Classic Monsters: Frankenstein (1931)

Fri., Oct. 11 at 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 at 12:15 and 5:15 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at 12:00 and 5:00 p.m.

Universal Studios Classic Monsters: Dracula (1931)

Fri., Oct. 11 at 8:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 12 at 1:45 and 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 13 at 10:30 am and 3:15 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead 3D

A special screening of the 3D version of Dawn of the Dead, adapted under the supervision of producer Richard P. Rubinstein

Fri.–Sat., Oct. 25–26 at 7:00 p.m.

There are also special screenings for those who aren’t interested in a surprise scare. Check out the other special screenings coming up at The Rangos:

Pulp Fiction – 25th Anniversary

Thurs.–Fri., Aug. 29–30 at 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Aug. 31 at 4:00 and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 1 at 4:00 p.m.

Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend

Raiders of the Lost Ark

Fri., Sept. 6 at 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 7 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 8 at 4:00 p.m.

Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool

Thurs., Sept. 12 at 7:00 p.m.



A Clockwork Orange

Fri.–Sat., Sept. 13–14 at 7:00 p.m.

Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend

The Warriors – 40th Anniversary

Fri., Sept. 20 at 7:00 p.m.

Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band from Texas

Sat., Sept 21 at 7:00 p.m.



ANTHROPOCENE: The Human Epoch

Wed., Sept. 25 at 7:00 p.m.

Burden of Genius: Dr. Thomas Starzl’s Journey into Organ Transplantation

Thurs., Sept. 26 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Dial M for Murder 3D

Fri., Sept. 27 at 4:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 at 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Rear Window – 2K Restoration

Fri., Sept. 27 at 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 28 at 4:00 p.m.

Sun., Sept. 29 at 4:15 p.m.

Looney Tunes Marathon

Sat.–Sun., Sept. 28–29 from 10:30 am–12:00 p.m.

Roger Waters Us + Them

Wed., Oct. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Pittsburgh Drone Film Festival

Sat., Oct. 5 at 3:00 p.m.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Sat., Oct. 5 at 11:45 p.m.

Rated R – Must be 18+ to attend



Metallica S&M2

Wed.–Thurs., Oct. 9–10 at7:00 p.m.

Autism Goes to College

Sun., Oct. 20 at 1:00 p.m.

Monty Python and The Holy Grail – 50th Anniversary

Fri. Oct. 18 at 7:00 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 19 at 4:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 20 at 4:00 p.m.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Sat., Oct. 26 at 4:00 p.m.

St. Elmo’s Fire

Sat., Nov. 2 at 7:00 p.m.

Visit http://www.carnegiesciencecenter.org/rangos-giant-cinema/ for more details on ticket sales and special experiences.