UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA)– PennDOT and the Pennsylvania State Police partnered to conduct “Operation Yellow Jacket” along Route 40 in Fayette County.
“Operation Yellow Jacket” is an enforcement initiative that allows police officers to monitor road speed in PennDOT marked vehicles to avoid giving away their presence.
Troop B troopers, from Uniontown, hope the program will slow down motorists in PennDOT maintenance and construction zones.
PennDOT warns motorists that even when troopers are not sitting in PennDOT vehicles, workers are allowed to record vehicle and driver information of drivers who violate traffic laws in the work zone.
PennDOT reported 778 crashes in works zones throughout Pennsylvania that resulted in 1,106 injuries and 19 fatalities, including 3 workers, in 2017.
