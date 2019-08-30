



FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) — A family and community are mourning the loss of a 5-year-old girl today after she was killed in an ATV crash in Fox Chapel that also injured her father and older sister.

Allegheny County Police say the girl, her father, and her 8-year-old sister where riding the ATV near Guyasuta and Longfellow Roads Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Police say the victim, seated in front of her father, grabbed the thumb throttle and caused the ATV to lose control and crash. The girl’s older sister was seated behind their father.

All three were taken to the hospital where the 5-year-old later died from her injuries.

She has been identified by her family as Annie Whittingham.

Here are some images of 5-year-old Annie Whittingham who was killed in the ATV crash in Fox Chapel last night. Her dad says she adored and loved her sister and dog. pic.twitter.com/PG91Sfe4mh — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) August 30, 2019

According to Allegheny County Police, a safety inspection will be done of the ATV.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

The victim attended O’Hara Elementary with her older sister. She was a kindergartener and had only just started at the school.

The Fox Chapel School District has released this statement:

“The Fox Chapel Area School District is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of our kindergarten students. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Even though she was only at O’Hara Elementary School for a short time, she was described as being ‘truly kind,’ ‘so sweet,’ and ‘very joyful.’ She also ‘loved being in school.’ Her passing is a loss for the entire Fox Chapel Area community.



“The school district has extra school counselors, school psychologists, and other mental health professionals available today for all of the students, staff, and families at O’Hara Elementary School. We will continue to have counselors and mental health professionals available as needed.”

The girls’ mother teaches in the Pittsburgh Public School District. They have provided this statement:

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragedy experienced by Pittsburgh Public Schools’ teacher Abbie Silverman Whittingham and her family. Our thoughts are with them at this time. Out of respect for the family’s privacy, no further comment will be provided.”