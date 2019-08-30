  • KDKA TVOn Air

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after he pulled a gun on Subway employees, forced them to the ground and demanded money.

According to State Police, 34-year-old Ronald Steighner from Butler robbed the Subway in Center Township.

Police say he held up the restaurant on Wednesday night.

He allegedly placed an order before drawing a handgun and telling employees to get down.

Police say he told employees to place money in a bag before he fled on foot towards the city of Butler.

Steighner was arraigned and placed in the Butler County Jail on $250,000 bond.

