BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested after he pulled a gun on Subway employees, forced them to the ground and demanded money.
According to State Police, 34-year-old Ronald Steighner from Butler robbed the Subway in Center Township.
Police say he held up the restaurant on Wednesday night.
He allegedly placed an order before drawing a handgun and telling employees to get down.
Police say he told employees to place money in a bag before he fled on foot towards the city of Butler.
Steighner was arraigned and placed in the Butler County Jail on $250,000 bond.
