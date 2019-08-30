Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– The Pittsburgh-based International Aid Agency is working with partners in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Brother’s Brother Foundation, in partnership with Gleaning for the World, is preparing disaster supplies, medical supplies, and on-site staff to distribute goods in Florida.
The BBF warehouses in Pittsburgh and partner agency locations will be taking shipments of requested donated disaster and medical supplies.
Officials say all donations are welcome. Any credit card donations can be made at www.brothersbrother.org.
Checks should be made to the Brother’s Brother Foundation and sent to Brother’s Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Although the path and impact are still uncertain, Hurricane Dorian is expected to make hit Florida on Monday night, September 2, or Tuesday morning, September 3.
