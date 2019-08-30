



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The case against Christian Bey, the man accused in the fatal shooting of Pittsburgh Police Officer Calvin Hall, was back in court Friday morning.

Bey was formally arraigned on criminal homicide and firearms charges in front of Judge Jill Rangos.

The next date for the case was set for Sept. 20 in front of Judge Kevin Sasinoski, who has been assigned to the trial.

Bey’s attorney, Carmen Robinson, said earlier this week that her client planned to plead not guilty in Officer Hall’s shooting death.

Officer Hall was shot while off-duty in Homewood on July 14. He passed away in the hospital on July 17.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Officer determined Officer Hall died from gunshot wounds to his back and ruled his death a homicide.

Earlier this week, the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office said it will be seeking the death penalty against Bey. Robinson then filed a motion to prevent that from happening.

