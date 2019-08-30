Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An Allegheny County Corrections Officer is facing charges of contraband and prohibited acts, possession of paraphernalia.
Jared Swierczynski, a county corrections officer was part of a routine search when entering the correctional facility when a suboxone, an opioid medication, was found in his wallet.
He was arrested and then interviewed by internal affairs when he admitted to knowingly bringing drugs into the jail. After consenting to a search of his vehicle, it was discovered he had additional drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Swierczynski was arrested last night, arraigned this morning and then released.
He has since had his security clearance revoked and is likely to be fired.
You must log in to post a comment.