



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man reportedly living in a tent pitched at a local park is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman multiple times.

According to police, the incident happened at Lynch Field in Greensburg.

The suspect is 25-year-old Chad Abbott.

According to police, Abbott assaulted a young woman in a pavilion. The woman managed to escape to a public bathroom.

The victim encountered a woman inside, and she called police. The entire time, Abbott was allegedly outside screaming that if she didn’t come out immediately, he was going to kill her.

Police arrived, arresting Abbott. The victim headed to the hospital for treatment.

Talking to the victim, police noticed some red marks on her neck. They asked her where they came from. She told them they came from Chad Abbott when he allegedly assaulted her in the woods at Lynch Field at a different time.

According to the victim, she befriended Abbott, who was living in a tent in the woods and spent several day with him.

According to victim, not long after, Abbott became aggressive and controlling.

The woman told police she tried to escape while Abbott was sleeping. She wanted to call her family, but Abbott woke up, tackled and choked her.

He allegedly grabbed her cell and screamed at her, “your family doesn’t want you,” and telling her if she ever left him, he would kill her.

Other than being shaken up, the woman is going to be okay.

Chad Abbott is in the Westmoreland County jail. He’s being held on bond, and he’s charged with a number of counts including assault and strangulation.