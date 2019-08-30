  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire along Interstate 79 Friday morning.

A pickup truck reportedly caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-79 near Route 19. PennDOT says it happened between Mile Posts 75.5 and 76.0.

A lane restriction was put into police.

Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.

(Photo Credit: KDKA/Jamie Hakim)

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

