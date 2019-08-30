Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire along Interstate 79 Friday morning.
A pickup truck reportedly caught fire in the northbound lanes of I-79 near Route 19. PennDOT says it happened between Mile Posts 75.5 and 76.0.
UPDATE: Vehicle fire on I-79 northbound between Mile Post: 75.5 and Mile Post: 76.0. There is a lane restriction.
— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) August 30, 2019
A lane restriction was put into police.
Officials have not yet said what caused the fire.
