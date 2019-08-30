PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re traveling to enjoy the unofficial end of summer, here’s some good news for your wallet.

The national gas price average is on track to be the cheapest Labor Day weekend average in 3 years at $2.59 per gallon.

According to AAA, this week’s average gas price in Western Pennsylvania is $2.77, just a bit higher than the national average.

To put that in perspective, last year’s average gas price at this time was $3.09.

The GetGo in Carnegie and the BP across the street both have prices at $2.82.

As far as vehicles on the roads go, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission reports summer travel is up this year compared to last.

More than 3.6 million drivers are expected to use the Turnpike this weekend.

Friday is supposed to be the most heavily traveled day, with the afternoon being peak travel time.

A heightened State Police force is also expected, so keep that in mind as you hit the road for one last summer trip.