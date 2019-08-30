MOON, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly attacked a Robert Morris University student.

According to police, it all started in a parking lot near an RMU dorm building.

The criminal complaint says the suspect, Wassim Ouchene, saw a woman and began to assault her, strangling her and chasing her through the parking lot.

Police say the victim ran into RMU’s Yorktown Hall, Ouchene following her.

People in the lobby reportedly tried to keep Ouchene from entering the building, but he managed to get in and continued to chase the victim.

The woman got into her room and police say she thought she was safe because she didn’t think Ouchene knew where she lived.

According to the criminal complaint, she heard a knock at her door and opened it to find Ouchene trying to force his way into her room.

Police say they arrived on scene to find Ouchene sitting by the victim’s door.

When officers asked Ouchene how he got in, police say he responded: “it was magic.”

Ouchene is facing multiple charges, including simple assault, strangulation, criminal trespass and harassment.