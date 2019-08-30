



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– For three Friday nights, Market Square will be filled with food, fun, and activities of the international communities of the Greater Pittsburgh Area.

“World Square–Welcoming All of Pittsburgh’s Neighbors” is a free event that showcases international and immigrant foods, vendors and live entertainment to highlight the diverse communities in the City of Pittsburgh.

“The city of Pittsburgh is pleased to be a partner in presenting this opportunity to celebrate the rich immigrant culture that continues to shape our city,” said Mayor William Peduto. “We look forward to these three Friday evenings of celebration and recognition of some of our newest neighbors.”

Each weekend, different events and entertainment will be showcased in Market Square. Some features include:

September 6 – DJ Simi, Kenia Ashby – a Brazilian Jazz Singer, Naina Kathak – performing traditional Indian dance,

Balkan Babes – a Balkan Roma Band, Jmiirye – a Nigerian singer, and Appalasia – performing Appalachian –Chinese Folk

September 13 – DJ Simi, Geña y Peña – performing Latin American and Caribbean music, Jemiriye – a Nigerian

Singer, Noel Quintana & The Latin Crew – performing music from Latin America, Naina Kathak – performing Bhutanese music, and Los Sabrosos – a Latin dance company.

September 27 – Global Beats DJ, Hugo Cruz & the Caminos – performing Afro-Cuban jazz, Pittsburgh Samba +

Timbeleza – Samba Dancers with a live band, Purple Lotus Guzheng – Traditional Chinese harpists, and Los Sabrosos – a Latin dance company.

Jeremy Waldrup, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership said, “World Square is an exciting opportunity to create a global marketplace and celebration, in the heart of Downtown. Providing Pittsburgh’s newest residents with an opportunity to share their culture, art, and more with the entire city will

make for three vibrant, fun-filled evenings.”

For more details of the event visit WorldSquarePGH.com.