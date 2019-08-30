Filed Under:Hurricane, Local TV, National Weather Service, National Weather Service Pittsburgh, Storms


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is sending weather balloons up into the air to help track Hurricane Dorian.

On Twitter, the NWS Pittsburgh said they’ll be releasing weather balloons every 6 hours starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

They say the balloons will help improve the forecast of Dorian as it prepares to make landfall.

NWS Pittsburgh is located in Moon Township, so if you’re in the area, make sure you look up.

