Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh is sending weather balloons up into the air to help track Hurricane Dorian.
On Twitter, the NWS Pittsburgh said they’ll be releasing weather balloons every 6 hours starting at 1:30 p.m. Friday.
In support of Hurricane Dorian operations, our office will be releasing weather balloons every 6 hours starting at 130pm Today that will help improve the forecast of #Dorian. If you’re in the area, look to the sky and see if you can find it!
— NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) August 30, 2019
They say the balloons will help improve the forecast of Dorian as it prepares to make landfall.
NWS Pittsburgh is located in Moon Township, so if you’re in the area, make sure you look up.
