PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man walked into a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower body after police received two ShotSpotter alerts in the East End.
Pittsburgh Police say they responded to reports of shots fired in the East End at midnight Friday morning.
According to police, they received two separate ShotSpotter alerts.
The first was around the 2300 block of East Hills Drive, where police found a car that had been struck by gunfire, but no victims.
They say shortly after the first alert, they got a second on the 700 block of Brushton Avenue, about 5 minutes away. There were no victims on that scene, either.
Around 2 a.m., a 51-year-old man walked into a local hospital, with what police say was a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Police are continuing to investigate.
