PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend today with pleasant temperatures topping out near 80 and a mixture of clouds and sunshine.
Saturday looks partly sunny but dry while a trough of low pressure brings a chance of showers or a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon/evening.
Labor Day itself has a slight chance of a shower, but temperatures stay near 80 degrees all weekend.
Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend and enjoy the pleasant weather!
