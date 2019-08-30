  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Kristin Emery
Filed Under:Kristin Emery, Labor Day Weekend, Local TV, Pittsburgh Weather


PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a nice start to the Labor Day holiday weekend today with pleasant temperatures topping out near 80 and a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday looks partly sunny but dry while a trough of low pressure brings a chance of showers or a thunderstorm Sunday afternoon/evening.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

WEATHER LINKS:
Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos

Labor Day itself has a slight chance of a shower, but temperatures stay near 80 degrees all weekend.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday weekend and enjoy the pleasant weather!

