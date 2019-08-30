



PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SEIU 32BJ union workers started their march down Fourth Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh, chanting and holding up signs that said, “All in to Win” and “Good Jobs, Strong Communities.”

They are demanding more money, their benefits be protected and retirement security.

Sheldon Harris was among the hundreds of marchers who took to the streets Friday morning. He works for Cushman and Wakefield and is a cleaner at the U.S. Steel Tower.

“We want to see fairness, we want to be compensated for the work we have to give. A lot of us are breaking down for the work we already started doing for them,” said Harris.

The march ended in front of the U.S. Steel Tower because union workers said Cushman and Wakefield cut staff.

The marchers stopped outside the U.S. Steel Tower. pic.twitter.com/275K3wTrf8 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 30, 2019

“They came in trying to undercut the company, now they’re downsizing us and putting on a bigger workload for everybody,” said Harris.

Sharon Gray Thomas works for ISS and cleans at the PNC Tower.

“What we’re making and doing for these companies is not worth what we’re getting,” said Thomas.

The union contract is set to expire Oct. 31.

“Our members will be going to the bargaining table to protect their benefits, their retirement security to raise wages and to be able to share in the prosperity we are seeing being generated across the region,” Western Pennsylvania District Director for SEIU 32BJ Sam Williamson said.

Lt. Governor @JohnFetterman is speaking before these union members to show his support. These cleaners want to protect their wages and benefits. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/XVrYnRj5cr — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) August 30, 2019

At the end of the march, some dignitaries came to speak including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

“I’m here to bring the weight of my office, as well as the weight of Gov. Tom Wolf’s office. Both he and I are stewards and guardians of the union way of life in Pennsylvania,” said Fetterman.

KDKA reached out to a few of the cleaning companies these union members work for and we’re either waiting for a call back, or they have no comment.