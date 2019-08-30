



PITTSBURGH (KDKA)– If you have any car seats that you aren’t using, Walmart will give you a $30 gift card in return for the used car seats.

As part of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) National Baby Safety Month, Walmart has teamed up with TerraCycle to recycle used car seats.

From September 16–30, if you bring in a car seat you’ll receive a $30 Walmart gift card for your baby’s next car seat.

Here is a list of the participating locations in the Pittsburgh area:

All it takes is three simple steps: bring the car seat to a participating Walmart, take the car seat to the Customer Service counter, and receive a gift card. The gift card can be used in-store or online.

There is a limit of 2 gift cards per household. Booster seats are ineligible for trade-ins.