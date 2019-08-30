Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — More than 26,000 glass cooktops are under a recall over safety concerns.
The cooktops in question can turn on by themselves and were sold under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.
According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the cooktops pose a burn and fire hazard.
The recalled products were sold at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Best Buy and other stores from March 2017 through August 2019.
People who have these cooktops are asked to call Whirlpool for a free replacement.
For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.
