



PENN HILLS (KDKA) — The State Police have issued an Amber Alert for Penn Hills Police Department.

They are looking for Malani Johnson, a 2-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes.

According to the state police, Johnson is believed to have been abducted by Sharena Nancy. They located her car but Johnson was not in it. She is currently at the Penn Hills Police Department and they are trying to determine where Johnson is.

She was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drive in Penn Hills. Johnson was wearing a black shirt and skirt with a floral design and black sandals.

Anyone with information or that has seen Johnson is asked to call the Penn Hills Police Department at 412-473-3705 or 911 immediately.

