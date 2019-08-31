  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:35 AMMadam Secretary
    01:35 AMPerson of Interest
    02:35 AMMade in Hollywood
    03:05 AMIn Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Animal Neglect, Armstrong County, Dayton Pennsylvania, Local TV, Pittsburgh News, Rory Ridge Rescue, Second Chance Equine Association, Whiskey Acres Sanctuary

DAYTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Six horses were removed from a property after reports they were being starved.

According to the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office, the horses were removed in a collaborative effort between Whiskey Acres Sanctuary, Second Chance Equine Association, and Rory Ridge Rescue.

When the horses were found they were just skin and bones and in grave danger.

The Armstrong District Attorney’s Office is planning to file charges against the owner.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments