DAYTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Six horses were removed from a property after reports they were being starved.
According to the Armstrong County District Attorney’s Office, the horses were removed in a collaborative effort between Whiskey Acres Sanctuary, Second Chance Equine Association, and Rory Ridge Rescue.
When the horses were found they were just skin and bones and in grave danger.
The Armstrong District Attorney’s Office is planning to file charges against the owner.
