NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (KDKA) — Flooding impacts a lot of families, but not many know where to go.

A disaster outreach center is now open for families impacted by flooding here in Western PA.

The center is at the New Bethlehem Fire Department along Arch Street.

Business hours are from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Today.

The outreach center will be off Sunday and Labor Day, but will resume business hours Tuesday through Thursday next week from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The last day to visit the center is Thursday September 5, 2019.

