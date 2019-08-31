Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Sybbie
Animal Friends
Animal Friends Pet Profile:
Sybbie is as playful as she is gorgeous! This young Florida White is an energetic girl and loves to meet new friends. Sybbie would be a good fit for a family with older children who will get to know her and help her find the next adventure. When she’s not playing or exploring, Sybbie is typically enjoying some tasty greens. She is always one of the first rabbits out to play during our BunRuns and would love to share her new home with another rabbit – contact our Adoption team to meet her!
- To find out more about how to adopt Sybbie, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt Cleopatra, visit this link!
- To find out more about how to adopt these pups, visit this link!
If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Cleopatra & Puppies
Orphans of the Storm
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Cleopatra is the mother to Sloan and Spencer. She is picky about her housemates in the animal world. However to humans, she is a very affectionate and loving of everyone she meets. She had her babies outside all on her own and once she knew a human would help her, she brought her kittens for us to help.
Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:
Mom is a pit mix. Dad is unknown. We are 8 weeks old. Been living with a foster family. Please contact Orphans for more info.
Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.
_____________________________________________________________________________________
Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24
You must log in to post a comment.