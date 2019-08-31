WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A young man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop led police to discover marijuana and a semiautomatic handgun with the serial number filed off in his car.

State Police Troop B says a trooper noticed a car speeding on Orchard Street near Sugar Run Road in Waynesburg.

The criminal complaint says the trooper turned on his lights and sirens. According to police, the car, traveling at more than 75 mph at times, didn’t pull over until the officer was able to catch up.

Police say the officer smelled marijuana and conducted a vehicle search. Inside the car, marijuana and drug paraphernalia were discovered.

The officer also found a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun in the passenger seat. The serial number was reportedly filed off and painted over.

According to the criminal complaint, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Andrew Williamson, denied owning the firearm, but said he wouldn’t tell police where it had come from because he didn’t want to be a “snitch.”

The man is facing multiple drug and firearm-related charges.