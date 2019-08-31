Comments
NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least 2 people were taken to the hospital following a head-on collision in Lawrence County.
Officials say it happened late Friday night just after 10:00 p.m. in the 3500 Block of Route 108 (Harlandsburgh Rd.) in New Castle near the Scott Township Fire Hall.
Route 108 was shut down while crews cleared the scene between Dean Road and Brownhome Road.
Two medical helicopters were called to the scene. One was Stat-Medevac, the other was LifeFlight.
There is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.
Scott, Hickory, and Slippery Rock Townships all responded to the call.
State police are investigating.
