Comments
LEECHBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Another Kmart in the Pittsburgh area is closing down.
The Big Kmart in Hyde Park Shopping Center is set to close in mid-December.
A spokesperson for Kmart told KDKA the store will liquidate sometime in September.
RELATED STORIES:
- Pittsburgh-Area Kmarts Close Doors Permanently Sunday
- Another Round Of Sears, Kmart Closures Announced
- Kmart Employee Bids Emotional Farewell As McMurray Store Closes For Good
- Sears, Inundated By Debt, Files For Bankruptcy
- More Kmart stories
While the store is closing, customers can still shop online. It’s not clear what will happen to the current Kmart employees in the Westmoreland County location.
Earlier this year, several other Pittsburgh-area Kmarts closed permanently.
Kmarts in New Kensington and Shaler Township closed after Sears Holdings announced those stores would be when the retail chain filed for bankruptcy.
You must log in to post a comment.