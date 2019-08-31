Comments
SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was arrested for allegedly robbing a chamber of commerce office in Allegheny County.
Richard Lenhart was arrested on Saturday in Shaler Township for a burglary that occurred in Frazer Township, Allegheny County on Wednesday.
On Facebook, the Frazer Township Police Department said Lenhart was arrested for the burglary of Alle Kiski Chamber of Commerce Office, also known as the Alle Kiski Strong Chamber.
He was also arrested for reportedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle.
The police say the vehicle came from a car repair business in Bethlehem, Pa.
