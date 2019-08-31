PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is behind bars after he allegedly asked a woman if she had any sugar, followed her inside her home uninvited and trapped her inside.

Police say they responded to reports of a burglary in Squirrel Hill on Friday.

When they arrived, a victim told police that a man entered her house uninvited and blocked her exit, making her feel threatened.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim told police a man she didn’t know knocked on her door and asked, “Do you have any sugar?”

The suspect, who police later identified as Michael George, walked into the house uninvited and refused to leave when the victim asked.

Police say the suspect asked, “Do you know how to make waffles?”

The victim once again told him to leave, and told police George then said, “You look like you know how to make waffles.”

Reportedly, George made her feel unsafe as he blocked the door, but she managed to crawl under his arms and escape.

The police report also says when police tried to ask George what happened, he made vulgar comments about an employee who works at a local psychiatric institute.

George is facing multiple charges, and he is in now in the Allegheny County Jail.